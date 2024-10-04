Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins capped a huge night with a touchdown pass to KhaDarel Hodge in overtime to give the Falcons a 36-30 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday.

Cousins completed 42 of 58 passes for 509 yards and four touchdowns with one interception as the Falcons earned another narrow victory over a division rival after edging the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Cousins, 36, broke Matt Ryan's franchise single-game passing record of 503 yards, set in 2016.