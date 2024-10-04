Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark was named the near-unanimous 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year on Thursday.

She received 66 of 67 votes from a national panel of sportswriters and broadcasters, with Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese drawing one vote.

The winner also headlined the league's All-Rookie team. Clark was joined by Reese, Kamilla Cardoso of the Sky, Rickea Jackson of the Los Angeles Sparks and the New York Liberty's Leonie Fiebich.