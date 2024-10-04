Pete Alonso crushed a three-run home run in the top of the ninth inning as the New York Mets worked their comeback magic in a 4-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers to advance in the MLB playoffs on Thursday.

The victory gave the Mets a 2-1 triumph in the best-of-three National League Wild Card series and sends them into a best-of-five second-round clash with the Philadelphia Phillies starting on Saturday.

New York, which booked its postseason berth with a come-from-behind victory over Atlanta in the first game of a doubleheader on Monday, showed its grit again.