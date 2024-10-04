The Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday switched their first two starters for the National League Division Series, deciding to start Yoshinobu Yamamoto in Game 1 on Saturday against the San Diego Padres and going with fellow right-hander Jack Flaherty in Game 2 on Sunday.
On Wednesday, the Dodgers said Flaherty would start Game 1 and Yamamoto would follow in the best-of-five series.
Los Angeles President of Baseball Operations Andrew Friedman said the decision to flip the starters wasn't performance-based. He said pitching the opener would make Yamamoto available for Game 5, if necessary.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.