Aston Villa repeated its famous 1982 European Cup final win over Bayern Munich as Jhon Duran's winner beat the German giant 1-0 on Wednesday.

The Colombian striker caught Manuel Neuer off his line 11 minutes from time to make it two wins from two games for Villa in its first taste of Champions League soccer in 41 years.

Bayern arrived at Villa Park unbeaten and in free-scoring form since Vincent Kompany took charge.