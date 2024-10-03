Lille coach Bruno Genesio hailed his team's perfect night after the Ligue 1 side beat Real Madrid 1-0 to end the 15-time European Cup winner's 14-game unbeaten streak in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Lille played without fear, pressed relentlessly and prevailed courtesy of a Jonathan David penalty in first-half stoppage time to wrap up a memorable win and hand Carlo Ancelotti's team its first defeat in all competitions since January.

"What this team did is incredible," Genesio said. "We try to put things in place, but you need the players to believe in the plan for this kind of upset to happen.