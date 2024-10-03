The Los Angeles Dodgers will start Jack Flaherty in Game 1 of the National League Division Series against the San Diego Padres and fellow right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto in Game 2, but have no plans for Shohei Ohtani to pitch in the series, which begins Saturday in Los Angeles.

Ohtani, the two-way star in his first season with the Dodgers, has been throwing during his recovery from a shoulder procedure in 2023, but has not faced live hitters. The club does not expect the NL MVP favorite to pitch until 2025.

"I think it's no different than before," Dodgers General Manager Brandon Gomes told reporters Wednesday. "We don't anticipate him pitching in the postseason."