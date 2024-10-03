Andy Ibanez smashed a three-run double in the eighth inning to help the Detroit Tigers defeat the Houston Astros 5-2 to advance to the American League Division Series.

Detroit swept the best-of-three AL Wild Card Series to reach a second-round matchup against the Cleveland Guardians, who host the opener on Saturday.

The upstart Tigers, who had not reached the playoffs since 2014 and had not won a playoff series since 2013, ousted an Astros club that had reached the AL championship series in each of the past seven seasons.