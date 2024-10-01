Basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo has died at the age of 58 from brain cancer, the NBA said on Monday.

Beloved by fans, the Congolese center was selected as an NBA All-Star eight times, using his tremendous, 218-centimeter frame to become one of the league's most fearsome shot-blockers and earn defensive player of the year honors four times.

"Dikembe Mutombo was simply larger than life. On the court, he was one of the greatest shot blockers and defensive players in the history of the NBA. Off the floor, he poured his heart and soul into helping others," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement.