LeBron James said Monday that the historic prospect of playing alongside eldest son Bronny for the Los Angeles Lakers has given him a new lease of life ahead of the upcoming NBA season.

James, 39, will tie Vince Carter's record of playing 22 seasons in the NBA this year when he suits up for the Lakers after a summer in which he helped the United States team defend its Olympic gold medal in Paris.

At some point this season, James will make NBA history by playing alongside 19-year-old son Bronny, who was chosen by the Lakers with the 55th pick in the draft in June.