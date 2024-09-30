Denmark's Holger Rune fought back from a match point down to reach the Japan Open semifinals after beating Kei Nishikori 3-6, 6-2, 7-5 on Sunday.

Rune, the No. 6 six seed, came back from the brink to win four straight games and end the Japanese veteran's challenge in front of a lively crowd in Tokyo.

"It was about getting that first serve, and if I could save that match point I knew that I could put on pressure," Rune said.