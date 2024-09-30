Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone said on Sunday fans who hurled objects onto the pitch and caused his team's derby against Real Madrid to be suspended for over 20 minutes should be punished, as well as players who he suggested encourage such action.

While Real players celebrated Eder Militao's opener in the 64th minute, Atletico ultras Fondo Sur, who are located in the south lower stands, threw objects toward visiting goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who alerted the referee. The official then decided to temporarily halt the match.

After the delay, Angel Correa equalized deep into added time as the game ended with a 1-1 draw.