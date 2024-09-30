With 2025 U.S. Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley delivering the deciding point, the United States won its 10th consecutive Presidents Cup, defeating the Internationals 18½-11½ at Royal Montreal on Sunday.
Bradley defeated South Korea's Kim Si-woo 1-up to clinch the trophy, which gave the Americans a 13-1-1 lead in the series against the non-European side whose only win came in 1998.
"Wow, that was incredible," Bradley said. "Just to play in this tournament and then to win the point, my goodness."
