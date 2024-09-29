Patrick Cantlay made a dramatic birdie putt at 18 from just inside 17 feet in near-darkness to give the United States a 11-7 lead over the Internationals after Saturday's matches at the Presidents Cup.
Cantlay delivered a 1-up foursomes victory with second-ranked Xander Schauffele over South Koreans Tom Kim and Kim Si-woo, the latter missing a tying putt at 18 after a tough fight at Royal Montreal.
"The Kims played unbelievably well. They stuck it to us on a lot of holes," Schauffele said. "We're just happy to get away with a 1-up."
