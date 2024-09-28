Shohei Ohtani added to his record-breaking season with four hits, including a home run, and four RBIs, as the Los Angeles Dodgers moved closer to clinching the best record in the majors with an 11-4 win over the Colorado Rockies in Denver on Friday night.
Ohtani also stole his 57th base to set a single-season record by a Japanese-born player. Ichiro Suzuki stole 56 in his rookie season with Seattle in 2001.
Ohtani singled twice, doubled and hit a three-run homer into the second deck in right field during Los Angeles' four-run sixth inning, his 54th. He now has 408 total bases this season.
