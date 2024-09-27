The Oakland Athletics bade an emotional farewell to their long-time home — and long-suffering fans — on Thursday, beating the Texas Rangers 3-2 in their final game at the Oakland Coliseum before leaving the Bay Area for good.

After the departure of the NFL's Oakland Raiders and NBA's Golden State Warriors, the Athletics were the final major sports franchise left in Oakland.

But the nine-time World Series champions will now join the exodus of professional sports teams after turning out the lights on the Coliseum after 56 years.