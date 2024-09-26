Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce said he isn't too worried about his lack of production to start the season.

As long as the team keeps winning.

Kelce has just eight catches for 69 yards in three games this season. The four-time All-Pro and nine-time Pro Bowl selection said Wednesday on his "New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce" podcast that he feels the way opposing defenses have played the Chiefs thus far has prevented the ball from routinely coming his way.

"With how defenses are playing us right now, I'm not really getting a lot of opportunities to make plays down the field but (I'm) not using that as an excuse," Travis Kelce said. "Moving forward, still trying to make sure that I help the team out in that regard knowing I've been that weapon for us in the past."

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes noted earlier in the week that Kelce is drawing plenty of attention from opposing defenses.

"Yeah, it's crazy because teams still — the respect factor they have for Travis is just unreal," Mahomes said. "It's well-deserved, but we're calling a lot of plays for Travis, and it's like two or three people are going to him. So, I mean, he understands.

"I think that's the great thing about him is he wants to make an impact on the game, but he wants to win at the end of the day."

Travis Kelce, who turns 35 on Oct. 5, led the Chiefs with 93 receptions for 984 yards and five touchdowns in 2023. He sat out Week 17 against the Los Angeles Chargers, forgoing a chance to stretch his streak of consecutive 1,000-yard seasons to eight in order to enter the playoffs healthy.

He has 915 receptions for 11,397 yards and 74 touchdowns in 162 regular-season games (155 starts) with the Chiefs since he was drafted in the third round in 2013.

"I've had a lot of catches in this league, man," Travis Kelce said. "I'm not worried about the catches and the yards and all that. I have the most fun when the ball is thrown my way, who doesn't? It has everything to do with execution, just making sure we're doing whatever we can to win these football games, man. That's always going to be the goal."

Kansas City (3-0) has been winning its games due in large part to wide receiver Rashee Rice, who has team-leading totals in catches (24), receiving yards (288) and touchdown receptions (two).

The Chiefs will look to remain undefeated on the young season when they visit the Chargers (2-1) on Sunday in an AFC West clash.