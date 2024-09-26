Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark said she has only scratched the surface of what she can accomplish after her record-breaking rookie season ended in the first round of the WNBA playoffs on Wednesday.

The Rookie of the Year led the Fever to their first postseason appearance since 2016, and while they exited the playoffs with a 87-81 defeat against the Connecticut Sun on the road, Clark assured fans that bigger things are on the way.

"I feel like I had a solid year, but for me the fun part is I feel like I'm just scratching the surface," she told reporters. "I feel like I can continue to get a lot better."