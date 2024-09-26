The home run ball that made Shohei Ohtani the first player in MLB history to hit 50 homers and steal 50 bases in one season is for sale, auction house Goldin said Wednesday.

Bidding will start Friday at an opening price of $500,000, although buyers have a chance to purchase the ball outright for $4.5 million between Sept. 27 and Oct. 9, according to the listing on the Goldin website.

If bidding reaches $3 million before Oct. 9, Goldin will remove the option to purchase it privately, and interested parties must bid for the baseball.