Shohei Ohtani drove in two runs, including a go-ahead RBI single in the sixth inning, as the Los Angeles Dodgers moved to the cusp of another National League West title after a 4-3 victory over the visiting San Diego Padres on Wednesday.

Teoscar Hernandez and Gavin Lux each drove in a run as the Dodgers moved three games ahead of the Padres and reduced their magic number for their 11th division title in 12 seasons to two. The Dodgers can win the division with a victory over the Padres on Thursday.

Alex Vesia (5-4) pitched an inning to earn the win and Michael Kopech pitched the ninth for his 15th save as Los Angeles (94-64) maintained the top record in major leagues, a half-game better than the Philadelphia Phillies.