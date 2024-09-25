Reigning Formula One champion Red Bull hopes to pick up the pace over the last six rounds of the season after Max Verstappen emerged stronger than expected from back-to-back street races in Azerbaijan and Singapore, team boss Christian Horner said.

The triple world champion, who will be 27 next week, had his advantage over McLaren's Lando Norris cut from 62 points after the Italian Grand Prix at Monza on Sept. 1 to 52 as it stands after Singapore.

The season now has a four-week lull before a U.S.-Mexico-Brazil sequence starting in Austin, Texas, on Oct. 20, followed by another final triple-header of Las Vegas-Qatar-Abu Dhabi.