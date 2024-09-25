The International Presidents Cup team enjoyed some team bonding in one of the most Canadian ways imaginable: by attending a Montreal Canadiens preseason hockey game.

It was Corey Conners' first time visiting Montreal's Bell Centre, a building he called "unbelievable," packed with history and fans.

Conners is not a first-timer this week at the Presidents Cup at Royal Montreal Golf Club. He made his debut in the competition in 2022, and he played Royal Montreal back in 2014 when it hosted the RBC Canadian Open.