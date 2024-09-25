Jake Cronenworth hit a two-run home run and helped turn an around-the-horn triple play to end the game as the visiting San Diego Padres clinched a spot in the National League playoffs with a 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday.

Cronenworth had two hits and three RBIs as the Padres secured their eighth playoff appearance all-time and third since 2020. San Diego (91-66) moved to two games behind Los Angeles (93-64) in the chase for the NL West title, with two games remaining in the series and five in the season.

The Dodgers started to rally in the ninth inning against right-hander Robert Suarez, beginning with three consecutive singles, with Enrique Hernandez's hit driving in a run.