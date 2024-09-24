Manchester City and Spain midfielder Rodri could miss the rest of the season due to an ACL injury, according to reports in Spain on Monday.
The 28-year-old limped off during City's 2-2 draw against Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday after going down holding his right knee.
ESPN and Spanish sports daily Marca reported that tests on Monday have confirmed an ACL tear.
