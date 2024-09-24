Former Crystal Palace defender Tony Popovic insisted Monday there was plenty of time to rescue Australia's faltering World Cup qualifying campaign after he was appointed the Socceroos' new coach.

The 51-year-old takes over from Graham Arnold, who quit on Friday after overseeing a shock 1-0 home defeat to Bahrain, and then a scoreless draw with Indonesia.

The losses left Australia's World Cup qualification hanging in the balance, with a must-win home game against winless China on Oct. 10 before a tough away clash in Japan.