When Wang Tao ran away from home at the age of 17 to become a professional wrestler, he knew it would be a hard slog to succeed in China's passionate but underdeveloped scene.

Years later, he has endured family disapproval, countless side gigs and thousands of hours of brutal training to become China's "Belt and Road Champion" — but the struggle is far from over.

Despite a promising potential domestic market, the Chinese pro wrestling community has been battling for recognition and financial stability for decades.