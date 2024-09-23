World champion Max Verstappen described his punishment for swearing as "silly" and threatened that the incident could hasten his exit from Formula One.

The Dutchman finished second to Lando Norris at the Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday, but the saga over him being slapped with a community service order continued to dominate the fallout in the paddock.

"These kinds of things definitely decide my future as well, when you can't be yourself or you have to deal with these kinds of silly things," the 26-year-old said.

The Red Bull driver was sanctioned by the FIA after using the F-word in Thursday's drivers' news conference, which was being broadcast live.

He subsequently staged a one-man protest by giving only short answers or offering "no comment" to reporters in the official FIA post-qualifying news conference on Saturday.

After Sunday's race, he again limited his responses before conducting a lengthy news conference with some members of the written press inside the Red Bull hospitality unit.

"I am at the stage of my career where you don't want to be dealing with this all the time," he said. "It's really tiring.

"For me, that is not a way of continuing in the sport, that's for sure."

Verstappen is chasing a fourth world title this season but has said in the past that a long career in Formula One is not on his agenda.

He is also eager to explore other forms of motor racing once his current contract with Red Bull ends in 2028.

"F1 will go on without me," he said. "It's not a problem and also not a problem for me. It's how it is.

"If you can't really be yourself to the fullest, then it's better not to speak. But that's what no one wants because then you become a robot and that's not how you should be going about it in the sport."