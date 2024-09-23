The Chicago White Sox matched the modern MLB record for the most losses in one season with a 4-2 defeat against the San Diego Padres on Sunday.

The White Sox, who led before giving up three runs in the eighth inning, moved even with a dubious MLB milestone with their 120th loss of the year, which matched the total of the 1962 New York Mets.

Chicago, which fell to 36-119 with a 6-2 loss Saturday in San Diego, broke the record for the most losses in American League history, surpassing the 119 defeats by the 2003 Detroit Tigers.