Yu Darvish became the first Japanese pitcher to record 2,000 MLB strikeouts while helping the San Diego Padres move closer to clinching a playoff berth.
Darvish reached the milestone by striking out Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr. to end the third inning of the Padres’ 4-2 win at home on Sunday.
“That’s a heck of a milestone,” Padres manager Mike Shildt said. “Two thousand major league strikeouts, over 3,100 I think for his combined professional career. That’s really impressive. It’s a big number, 2,000 for your career in Major League Baseball, and it’s rarefied air.”
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.