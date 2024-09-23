Yu Darvish became the first Japanese pitcher to record 2,000 MLB strikeouts while helping the San Diego Padres move closer to clinching a playoff berth.

Darvish reached the milestone by striking out Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr. to end the third inning of the Padres’ 4-2 win at home on Sunday.

“That’s a heck of a milestone,” Padres manager Mike Shildt said. “Two thousand major league strikeouts, over 3,100 I think for his combined professional career. That’s really impressive. It’s a big number, 2,000 for your career in Major League Baseball, and it’s rarefied air.”