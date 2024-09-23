Shohei Ohtani tied the game with a home run to lead off the ninth inning and Mookie Betts followed with a game-ending blast as the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied for a 6-5 victory over the visiting Colorado Rockies on Sunday.

Ohtani, the favorite to become the first primary designated hitter to win an MVP award, had four hits with two stolen bases. His home run gave him 53 on the season to go along with 55 steals.

Teoscar Hernandez and Enrique Hernandez also hit home runs as the Dodgers (93-63) remained three games ahead of the San Diego Padres in the National League West with six games to play. The Dodgers and Padres open a three-game series in Los Angeles on Tuesday.