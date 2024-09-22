Carlos Alcaraz hit out at the tennis calendar on Saturday, claiming the schedule is "going to kill us."
The 21-year-old French Open and Wimbledon champion is currently taking part in the Laver Cup, his 14th tournament of the year.
Before arriving in Berlin the Spanish star had already played 50 singles matches in 2024, winning three titles and also collecting a silver medal at the Paris Olympics.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.