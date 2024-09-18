Though Manchester City was about to begin another assault on the Champions League against the backdrop of a legal battle with the Premier League, Rodri, the club’s star midfielder, had something else on his mind this past week.

A question on the increasing demands being placed upon Europe’s elite players brought a pointed response. When asked during a news conference if players might go on strike at some point, Rodri responded, "I think we’re close to that.”

The number of games asked of players is too high, he said, and they may have to take action.