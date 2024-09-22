Eddie Jones' new-look Japan team was taught a difficult lesson in the Pacific Nations Cup final Saturday, as a dominant second half from Fiji left a bruising 41-17 mark on the Brave Blossoms.

"For my team, I'm really pleased with their effort today, but we're not quite at (Fiji's) level," Jones said after the match. "Today was a good reminder of how far we are off the mark."

A physical and fast Fiji squad only seemed to gain strength throughout the 80 minutes at Hanazono Rugby Stadium in Higashiosaka, Osaka Prefecture, and the South Pacific nation poured it on late, scoring nearly at will against world No. 13 Japan.