Daniel Dubois retained his IBF world heavyweight title with a brutal fifth-round knockout of Anthony Joshua in an all-British spectacular at Wembley on Saturday.

The 27-year-old dominated the bout from the start in front of 96,000 passionate fans, dropping the former two-time heavyweight champion multiple times.

Dubois had spoken of his determination to "legitimize" his reign as IBF champion after being handed the belt that Oleksandr Usyk vacated in June.