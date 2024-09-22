Daniel Dubois retained his IBF world heavyweight title with a brutal fifth-round knockout of Anthony Joshua in an all-British spectacular at Wembley on Saturday.
The 27-year-old dominated the bout from the start in front of 96,000 passionate fans, dropping the former two-time heavyweight champion multiple times.
Dubois had spoken of his determination to "legitimize" his reign as IBF champion after being handed the belt that Oleksandr Usyk vacated in June.
