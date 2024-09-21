Keyaki Ike did not only impress the home crowd with his best trick at X Games Chiba 2024. He also got a pat on the shoulder from Nyjah Huston, one of the biggest names in skateboarding, who called it “next level.”

Ike landed a nollie bigspin heel back tail to win the men’s skateboard street best trick event and an X Games gold medal at Makuhari Messe in Chiba on Saturday afternoon.

“It’s been a while since I won a gold medal, so I’m happy, the Osaka native said.