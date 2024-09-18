The miracle of Shohei Ohtani is his extraordinary skill level at everything a baseball player does. Seven MLB seasons into a career like no other, he continues to show us a little of everything.

"What he’s doing, he’s a freak of nature,” said Andruw Jones, who finished his career a decade ago in Japan.

On Thursday, Ohtani, the Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter, slugged three home runs and stole two bases in a 20-4 rout of the Miami Marlins, to bring his season totals to 51 home runs and 51 stolen bases and become the founding member of baseball’s 50-50 club. He was 6 for 6 with 10 RBIs.