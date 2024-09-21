Shohei Ohtani hit a two-run home run to move one off the major league lead and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied for a 6-4 victory Friday over the Colorado Rockies in the opener of their final homestand of the regular season.

Andy Pages and Teoscar Hernandez also hit home runs for the Dodgers. Ohtani remained hot one day after finishing with six hits, including three home runs, and 10 RBIs to become the first major league player to reach 50 homers and 50 steals in a season.

Ohtani's 52nd home run of the season Friday moved him one behind the New York Yankees' Aaron Judge for the MLB lead. He also stole his 52nd base of the season.