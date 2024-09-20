Max Verstappen said Formula One should not air team radio if the sport was concerned about bad language after the head of the governing FIA compared drivers to foul-mouthed rappers.

Mohammed Ben Sulayem told motorsport.com that the FIA had asked Formula One Management to minimize the amount of swearing on television. The Emirati said drivers also had a responsibility.

"We're not rappers, you know," the FIA president was quoted as saying. "They say the F-word how many times per minute? We are not on that.