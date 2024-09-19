Coco Gauff, last year's U.S. Open champion, and coach Brad Gilbert announced on Wednesday they have split after 14 months together.

The move comes after the 20-year-old American was ousted in the round of 16 at Wimbledon, the Paris Olympics, the WTA Toronto event and the U.S. Open and in her first match at Cincinnati in her last U.S. Open tuneup.

"Thank you @bgtennisnation! We had an incredible run and I wish you all the best in the future!" Gauff posted on X.

Sixth-ranked Gauff won last year at Washington and Cincinnati before capturing her first Grand Slam title at the U.S. Open, becoming the first teen champion in New York since Serena Williams in 1999.

"Thanks to @CocoGauff and the entire team for an absolutely amazing summer run in 2023 and for 14 months of incredible team effort," Gilbert posted on X.

"Coco, at just 20 years young, your future is incredibly bright, and I wish you nothing but continued success ahead. I'm excited for the next chapter in my Coaching career."

World No. 6 Gauff reached the Australian and French Open semifinals earlier this year but could not approach her 2023 success this summer.