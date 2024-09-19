Rory McIlroy said the main sticking points holding up a deal between the PGA Tour and Saudi backers of the rival LIV Golf circuit are the U.S. Department of Justice and conflicting views from players on both sides.

The four-time major champion, who is part of a "transaction committee" engaged in direct negotiations with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), said there were different opinions among all the players about the best way forward.

The Northern Irishman also felt the U.S. Justice Department, which previously said it would look into the deal to determine whether it violates antitrust law, was another hurdle that was holding up negotiations.