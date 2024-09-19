Giants quarterback Eli Manning and a few other familiar Super Bowl performers are among the 167 modern-day nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2025.

Running back Marshawn Lynch, kicker Adam Vinatieri, defensive end Terrell Suggs and late wide receiver Demaryius Thomas are among first-year nominees with Lombardi Trophy resumes. The list also includes offensive tackle Joe Staley, safety Earl Thomas, center Ryan Kalil and tight end Vernon Davis.

In an evolved process, the 2025 selection protocol changed to include a committee assigned to "screen" the larger list of modern-day candidates to 50 finalists over the next month. From there, the 50-person Hall of Fame Selection Committee trims the list to 25 semifinalists and a second vote narrows the pool to 15 finalists. The committee debates the merits of the finalists and selects the new class to be introduced one day prior to Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans in February.