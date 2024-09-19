Portland, Oregon, has become the latest city to benefit from the Women's National Basketball Association's rapid expansion plans after being awarded a franchise on Wednesday that will begin play in 2026.

Portland will be the third expansion franchise the WNBA adds over the next two years with Golden State and Toronto having previously been awarded teams.

The new team will be owned and operated by Raj Sports and led by Lisa Bhathal Merage and Alex Bhathal. It also marks the WNBA's return to Portland, which was home to the Portland Fire from 2000 to 2002.