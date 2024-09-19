As perseverance fades into futility, the Chicago White Sox, enduring the most miserable campaign in modern Major League Baseball history, are struggling to avoid setting an MLB season loss record.

The White Sox lost 4-3 in 13 innings on Wednesday on the road against the Los Angeles Angels, falling to 36-117 with nine games remaining in a nightmare six-month season.

A Jordyn Adams single in the 13th inning drove in Eric Wagaman from third base with the winning run for the Angels, who rallied to tie the game three times.