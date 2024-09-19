Shohei Ohtani moved closer to becoming the first player in MLB history to hit 50 home runs and snatch 50 stolen bases in a single season with a monster shot over the right field wall in Miami on Tuesday followed by a stolen base on Wednesday.

The Los Angeles Dodgers slugger has 48 home runs and 49 stolen bases so far this season, an MLB first, with 10 games remaining on his NL West-leading team's schedule.

"No pressure," the Japanese player said through an interpreter on Tuesday, according to MLB.com.