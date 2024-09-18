Shohei Ohtani slugged his National League-leading 48th homer, finishing 1-for-5 with two RBIs in a losing cause for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Ohtani, who ranks second in the majors with 48 stolen bases, did not add to his steal total. He is trying to become the first major leaguer to have 50 homers and 50 steals in the same season.

For the Miami Marlins, Jesus Sanchez went 5-for-5 with three RBIs, two doubles and two runs in an 11-9 win over the Dodgers on Tuesday night.