Andre Agassi, an eight-time Grand Slam tournament champion, has not had many conversations like this one in the past 14 years. He has mostly been at home in Las Vegas, so you have some questions for him on a late afternoon in late summer. Where has he been all this time? What brings him back to New York?

There was that book called "Open” with his name on the cover, maybe the most honest sports autobiography written, in which he told everyone how he hated tennis for so long — no matter how much he loved parts of it, too.

The SUV slows. The Midtown Tunnel traffic is backing up. There are red brake lights as far as the eye can see.