Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag insisted Monday that he still believed English football's League Cup remained a "significant" competition.

Ten Hag steered United to the trophy during his first season at Old Trafford in 2022/23 before adding the FA Cup last term, defeating Manchester City in the final following a disappointing campaign in the Premier League where United finished eighth — a mammoth 31 points adrift of local rivals and champions City.

Many leading English clubs have come to regard the League Cup as an inconvenience that hampers their quest for more prestigious domestic and European honors.