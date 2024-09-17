South Africa is eager to seize the moment and clinch the Rugby Championship title in Argentina on Saturday, but is wary of a fired-up home side that is not out of contention itself, according to Springboks loose forward Kwagga Smith.

The world champions lead the table by eight points from second-place Argentina and victory in Santiago del Estero will ensure a fifth title for them and a first since 2019.

But the host has already beaten New Zealand 38-30 and trounced Australia 67-27 in its last outing, leaving the Springboks focused on the fight.