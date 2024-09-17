Switzerland and the United States both kept their America's Cup hopes alive on Monday with dramatic semifinal race wins over Britain and Italy, respectively, in the qualifier series.

The Swiss and U.S. teams had both been on the brink of elimination from the first-to-five Louis Vuitton Cup semifinals off Barcelona, with the British and Italians, with four wins apiece, each only needing to win to meet in the final.

But in light and tricky wind conditions, the less-experienced crew staged a stunning comeback against Britain, just completing the race within the time allowed as they left Ben Ainslie's AC75 monohull wallowing in the doldrums.

Britain had established what appeared to be an unassailable lead over the Swiss, but team members came off their hydrofoils during a tack at a key moment, only to watch their opponents foil past them.

The Swiss too dropped into "displacement" mode — when the hull is in the water rather than lifted above it — but managed to maintain enough momentum to complete a shortened course.

Italy against the U.S. began as an incredibly close tactical "match race" which was effectively handed to the U.S. team when the Italians, who were in the mix despite a series of penalties, tried to outmaneuver their opponents and get them penalized.

The gambit failed spectacularly when the Italian boat dropped off its foils, leaving the U.S. to disappear into the distance and claim a crucial victory in the series.

Racing was then abandoned for the day, with the next races now scheduled to take place on Wednesday as the crews battle it out for the right to challenge America's Cup defenders New Zealand in October.