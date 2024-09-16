U.S. captain Stacy Lewis could feel the tension rising as the Americans struggled in match after match late on Sunday before finally capturing their first Solheim Cup since 2017.

Two ties and two losses to Europe came and went before Lilia Vu landed her approach near the 18th pin and tapped-in for birdie and a Cup-clinching half-point in the U.S. women's 15½-12½ victory.

"That was the longest hour and a half of my life," Lewis said. "I'm not going to lie. That last hour of matches on 16 and 17 and 18, it just felt like it was never going to end.